Where to Spend Father's Day in Charleston

Discover the best ways to celebrate Father's Day in Charleston with our guide to memorable experiences and activities. From picturesque waterfront parks and historic plantations to brewery tours and baseball games, we've curated a list of exciting options for spending quality time with your dad. Whether you prefer a leisurely stroll along The Battery, a visit to a local brewery, or an adventurous fishing charter, this article offers a variety of ideas to suit different interests. Explore Charleston's charm and create lasting memories as you celebrate Father's Day in this vibrant city.

Waterfront Park

Enjoy a relaxing Father's Day outing at Waterfront Park, with stunning views of the harbor, shaded walkways, and plenty of green spaces for a picnic or leisurely stroll.

The Battery

Take a scenic walk along The Battery, a historic promenade lined with majestic oak trees and antebellum mansions. It's the perfect spot for a family walk and to capture memorable photos.

Middleton Place

Treat your dad to a visit to Middleton Place, a stunning plantation with beautifully landscaped gardens, historic house tours, and a chance to explore the Lowcountry's rich history and culture.

Magnolia Plantation and Gardens

Explore the breathtaking gardens and wildlife at Magnolia Plantation, one of Charleston's oldest plantations. Take a guided tour, visit the petting zoo, or enjoy a peaceful boat ride through the swamp gardens.

Patriot's Point Naval & Maritime Museum

If your dad has an interest in military history, head to Patriot's Point for a fascinating experience. Tour the USS Yorktown aircraft carrier, explore the Vietnam Experience exhibit, and see a collection of historic naval aircraft.

Golf Outing

Charleston boasts several exceptional golf courses, so treat your dad to a round of golf at one of the area's top-notch courses. Spend quality time on the fairways and enjoy the picturesque views.

Craft Brewery Tour

Charleston is known for its thriving craft beer scene. Take your dad on a brewery tour to sample a variety of local brews and learn about the beer-making process. Many breweries offer tasting flights and behind-the-scenes tours.

Fishing Charter

If your dad enjoys fishing, book a fishing charter and spend the day out on the water. Charleston offers excellent opportunities for saltwater fishing, with experienced guides who can help you reel in a big catch.

Charleston Riverdogs Baseball Game

Catch a baseball game at Joe Riley Stadium and cheer on the Charleston Riverdogs, the local minor league team. Enjoy a fun-filled day at the ballpark with your dad and indulge in classic ballpark snacks.

Father's Day Brunch or Dinner

Treat your dad to a special Father's Day meal at one of Charleston's renowned restaurants. Many establishments offer brunch or dinner specials tailored for Father's Day, allowing you to celebrate with delicious food and quality time together.

Remember to check availability, make reservations, or purchase tickets in advance for any specific activities or events you plan to attend. Enjoy spending quality time with your dad and create lasting memories in Charleston this Father's Day!