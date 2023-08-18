Wild Roll Wednesday is Back Fall 2023

Back by popular demand, Wild Roll Wednesday with the Isle of Palms Recreation, Police, and Fire Departments will begin this Fall on September 6, 2023, and will continue through Spring 2024! Each week will feature a different trainer/coach from a different department and participants will have the opportunity to work out with multiple department team members. Each class will provide participants with a unique, tailored, and targeted workout that is adaptive to all fitness levels.

According to Isle of Palms Police Chief, Kevin Cornette, “Wild Roll Wednesday is a great training and stress release outlet for officers. Plus, it gives our officers the opportunity to work one-on-one with Isle of Palms residents and visitors.” “Strong relationships lead to better communication, and ultimately enhance safety efforts on the island,” Chief Cornette continued.

“We piloted the Wild Roll Wednesday program this past Spring and our City of Isle of Palms residents, visitors, and employees loved it,” shared Karrie Ferrell, Recreation Director. “So much so, that we have added back to the schedule this fall,” she continued. Visit IOP.net to learn more and REGISTER.

WHEN Wednesdays, starting September 6, 2023

TIME 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

WHERE Isle of Palms Recreation Center – High Tide Room