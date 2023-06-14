Dr. Matthew Barefoot and Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Specialists in Mt. Pleasant, SC is once again offering a community contest Wisdom For Wisdom to help a high school student, current or future college students receive a free wisdom teeth extraction surgery.

Students in Charleston County can apply until July 15. To apply, students will watch a brief video about the wisdom teeth removal procedure, fill out an application, and share more about why they would benefit from being the recipient. A winner will be announced in early August and the procedure will take place mid-August before the 2023-2024 school calendar begins.

About Wisdom Teeth

Wisdom teeth are the final set of permanent teeth develop. Wisdom teeth, also known as third molars, typically emerge between the ages of 17 and 25. Wisdom teeth often do not have enough space to erupt in the mouth without causing oral health problems such as impaction, infection, crowding, and cysts. Oral and maxillofacial surgeons are the most qualified to remove wisdom teeth as they have undergone extensive education and training with experience to administer anesthesia. The procedure often costs on average $2,000-$3,000.

About Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Specialists South Carolina

Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Specialists of South Carolina have faithfully served the lowcountry since 2014. They have set themselves apart by providing patients with extensive education, preparation for surgery, and quality care and communication. Owner and lead surgeon, Dr. Matthew Barefoot, is a diplomat of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and specializes in Dental Implants and Wisdom Teeth Removal. The Barefoot team demonstrates a commitment to serving their patients with excellence and genuine commitment to the best experience and outcome. To learn more, visit osscarolina.com

To learn more about Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Specialists and Dr. Matt Barefoot, visithttps://www.osscarolina.com/ andhttps://www.instagram.com/oss_carolina/.