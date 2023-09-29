Yoga on the Yorktown

Starting on October 5, participants will enjoy an all-levels yoga class taught by certified yoga teachers from Lowcountry Yoga every Thursday in October from 5:30-6:30p.m.

"The Foundation is always looking for ways to bring the local community together in support of its charitable aims,” said Meaghan Silsby, Director of USS Yorktown Foundation. “We are pleased to offer this yoga series in partnership with Lowcountry Yoga as a great way for the community to come together while supporting a great cause.”

The USS Yorktown Foundation has provided over 5,000 scholarships to underserved students across South Carolina to attend education programs onboard the Yorktown. The Foundation – in partnership with Patriots Point Development Authority – is also in the process of restoring all the aircraft on the flight deck and recently completed upgrades to the Laffey Ship Store, which opens to visitors in October.

“The USS Yorktown is an iconic part of Charleston,” said Erica Lindquist, owner Lowcountry Yoga. “We look forward to bringing the practice of yoga to this special place”.

Classes are $25 and no yoga experience is required. Please bring your own yoga mat and identification for entry. To register, go to lowcountryyoga.com