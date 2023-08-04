You Can Now Add Personalized Bricks to the IOP Rec Dept. Landscape
Proceeds to Benefit the Building Fund
WHEN
August 3 – December 31, 2023
WHERE
Isle of Palms Recreation Center (front lawn sidewalk)
WHAT
Residents and non-residents can be a part of the Recreation Center history by personalizing a brick along the sidewalk, under the oaks, in front of the center. Size, donation, and personalized greeting varies.
- 4" X 8"
- 3 lines
- 36 characters
- $75 per brick
- 6" X 6"
- 3 or 4 lines
- 45 characters
- $100 per brick
- 6" X 8"
- 3 or 4 lines
- 52 characters
- $125 per brick
“So many families and friends have been a part of the Isles of Palms Recreation Center classes, programs, athletics, events, and more! The Personalized Brick Project is a wonderful way to recognize happy days and beautiful memories,” shared Karrie Ferrell, Recreation Director.
It not a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame but we think it is just as fun.” - Karrie Ferrell, Recreation Director
The first round of installations will be in October. Visit IOP.net, Facebook, and Instagram for the latest events and happenings.
Isle of Palms Recreation Center
24 28th Ave, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451