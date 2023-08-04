You Can Now Add Personalized Bricks to the IOP Rec Dept. Landscape

WHEN

August 3 – December 31, 2023

WHERE

Isle of Palms Recreation Center (front lawn sidewalk)

WHAT

Residents and non-residents can be a part of the Recreation Center history by personalizing a brick along the sidewalk, under the oaks, in front of the center. Size, donation, and personalized greeting varies.

4" X 8"

3 lines

36 characters

$75 per brick

6" X 6"

3 or 4 lines

45 characters

$100 per brick

6" X 8"

3 or 4 lines

52 characters

$125 per brick

“So many families and friends have been a part of the Isles of Palms Recreation Center classes, programs, athletics, events, and more! The Personalized Brick Project is a wonderful way to recognize happy days and beautiful memories,” shared Karrie Ferrell, Recreation Director.

It not a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame but we think it is just as fun.” - Karrie Ferrell, Recreation Director

The first round of installations will be in October. Visit IOP.net, Facebook, and Instagram for the latest events and happenings.