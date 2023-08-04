You Can Now Add Personalized Bricks to the IOP Rec Dept. Landscape

Proceeds to Benefit the Building Fund

by

WHEN

August 3 – December 31, 2023

WHERE

Isle of Palms Recreation Center (front lawn sidewalk)

WHAT

Residents and non-residents can be a part of the Recreation Center history by personalizing a brick along the sidewalk, under the oaks, in front of the center. Size, donation, and personalized greeting varies.

  • 4" X 8"
  • 3 lines
  • 36 characters
  • $75 per brick
  • 6" X 6"
  • 3 or 4 lines
  • 45 characters
  • $100 per brick
  • 6" X 8"
  • 3 or 4 lines
  • 52 characters
  • $125 per brick

“So many families and friends have been a part of the Isles of Palms Recreation Center classes, programs, athletics, events, and more! The Personalized Brick Project is a wonderful way to recognize happy days and beautiful memories,” shared Karrie Ferrell, Recreation Director.

It not a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame but we think it is just as fun.”  - Karrie Ferrell, Recreation Director

The first round of installations will be in October. Visit IOP.net, Facebook, and Instagram for the latest events and happenings.

IOP rec center.jpg

Isle of Palms Recreation Center

24 28th Ave, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451

8438868294

Visit Website