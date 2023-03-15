One Lucky Dog! Bella

× 1 of 10 Expand × 2 of 10 Expand × 3 of 10 Expand × 4 of 10 Expand × 5 of 10 Expand × 6 of 10 Expand × 7 of 10 Expand × 8 of 10 Expand × 9 of 10 Expand × 10 of 10 Expand Prev Next

Bella was the absolute best service dog ever. She loved her beach time and beach buddies, and she truly believed she was the “Mayor” as she loved greeting everyone as they passed. She never missed an opportunity to show new friends her ball and her well-earned work patches! Her favorite restaurant burgers were from Art’s on Coleman Blvd, Dockery’s on Daniel Island, Coconut Joe's on Isle of Palms to name a few… and she couldn't resist fresh fish with her buddies at the park off of Shrimp Boat Lane. Her favorite “baby” was lamb chop and a pink dinosaur. I will forever miss our sunrises and sunsets together on the gorgeous beach of Isle of palms 365 days a year for her last 4.8 years of life… Luke Bryant couldn’t have sung it any better, "So I'm gonna sit right here on the edge of this pier, then watch the sunset disappear, and drink a beer. So long my friend, until we meet again, I'll remember you and drink a beer and all the times that we used to."

Owner: Samantha Gutierrez

Dog’s name: Bella

Age: 6

Breed: German Shepherd

And God said, I will send them without wings, so no one suspects they are angels.