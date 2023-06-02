One Lucky Dog: Finley

I’m a little uncomfortable being the center of attention, but, since we’re not making eye contact, I’m good.

I’m a COVID dog, so my life started at a different pace. When Mom and Dad first brought me home, I met my immediate best friend, Dewey. He was my idol and taught me everything I needed to know. When he was leaving, he told me that I was in charge; such an honor and I take it very seriously!

I am protective and the leader of the pack. Just ask the big brown truck and the human that stops at our house. They’ll tell you who’s the boss. Also, I’m a private detective and a crime stopper. McGruff the crime dog is my hero.

I like to suddenly show up while staring at Mom and Dad from the corner of the room. Since they don’t hear me coming, they freak out. I’m also detail-oriented and keep my humans in check.

My favorite nap spots are the warm, clean clothes from the fluffing machine, warm rocks outside or submersed in the sunbeams on the porch. While charging, I can’t be bothered until I realize I need to pee.

I’m petit and handsome. No further explanation needed.

Lastly I would say I’m suspicious and curious and a little braver each day. I have the best mom and dad ever. They make me so feel so comforted; like my thundershirt. They made me a lucky dog and, for that, I give them kisses all day long. Come close and see for yourself.

Owner: Jay and Val McHenry

Dog’s name: Finley, AKA Fin-Fin, Finalin, The Little Mister

Age: 3 1/2

Breed: Shichon (Shih Tzu/Bichon Frise)

Favorite toy: Sylvester or Monkey

Unusual quirk: Doesn’t make eye contact

Vet: Dr. Shong at Sandy Cove

