One Lucky Dog: Jingle

Hola! I’m Jingle, but my family calls me an assortment of names – I like them all!
My life started out a little weird. One day I was in my homeland of Puerto Rico, doing my
dog thing, and suddenly I was snatched up and put in a dark bag and tossed from a moving something.
My mom says someone saw me and saved me and told me I was flown to Palm Beach, Florida, by “Paws for Life” for safety and to find a loving home. I was adopted by my friend’s mom first, but then, I met my real mom. I quickly decided she was my human and that I would charm my way to her heart. It worked and she took me home with her. Now my life is with Mom, Dad and three cats. They’re a lot of fun. I go to the beach daily to be with my friends and hunt for treasures. When I find one, I beeline back to the house to hide it in a safe place.
The lobster was a chore since it’s as big as my body, but I must say, it adds a nice touch to my collection of exotic toys – my treasures are noteworthy! I’m trying to add my mom’s socks to the collection. She seems to disagree with my plan, but I will keep trying.
My family is my life. They make me feel so loved, and I couldn’t love them more. To show
my enthusiasm, zoomies kick into high gear when we – and we laugh a lot. My mom says
I was her greatest joy during COVID, when we were separated from the others. I am glad we found each other.
I am a happy dog. … a happy, happy dog! Now I must nap on my king-size bed before it’s time
to hunt for more treasures.
Owner: Trudy and Brad Walker
Dog’s name: Jingle, AKA Chico, Poly Wog and Gupie
Age: 3
Breed: Portuguese podengo pequeno
Favorite toy: Kong with treats and all my treasures.
Unusual quirk: Splootling
Vet: Marsh Tide Vet