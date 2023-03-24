One Lucky Dog: Jingle

Hola! I’m Jingle, but my family calls me an assortment of names – I like them all!

My life started out a little weird. One day I was in my homeland of Puerto Rico, doing my

dog thing, and suddenly I was snatched up and put in a dark bag and tossed from a moving something.

My mom says someone saw me and saved me and told me I was flown to Palm Beach, Florida, by “Paws for Life” for safety and to find a loving home. I was adopted by my friend’s mom first, but then, I met my real mom. I quickly decided she was my human and that I would charm my way to her heart. It worked and she took me home with her. Now my life is with Mom, Dad and three cats. They’re a lot of fun. I go to the beach daily to be with my friends and hunt for treasures. When I find one, I beeline back to the house to hide it in a safe place.

The lobster was a chore since it’s as big as my body, but I must say, it adds a nice touch to my collection of exotic toys – my treasures are noteworthy! I’m trying to add my mom’s socks to the collection. She seems to disagree with my plan, but I will keep trying.

My family is my life. They make me feel so loved, and I couldn’t love them more. To show

my enthusiasm, zoomies kick into high gear when we – and we laugh a lot. My mom says

I was her greatest joy during COVID, when we were separated from the others. I am glad we found each other.

I am a happy dog. … a happy, happy dog! Now I must nap on my king-size bed before it’s time

to hunt for more treasures.

Owner: Trudy and Brad Walker

Dog’s name: Jingle, AKA Chico, Poly Wog and Gupie

Age: 3

Breed: Portuguese podengo pequeno

Favorite toy: Kong with treats and all my treasures.

Unusual quirk: Splootling

Vet: Marsh Tide Vet