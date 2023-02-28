One Lucky Dog: Milo

× Expand Milo

I was adopted, with my brother Shilo, and we’re a wild pair on the island. He lives up the street. My full-time family is Angela and Dan, and there’s also a cat named Leo. He thinks he’s a dog – duh. I also have two older friends, Roxy and Duke; they’re cool and Duke is the mayor.

He’s popular and we get treated like kings at the Dingy. I get to stare at as many people as I like.

Rides on the golf cart are like flying, however, my mom holds me so tight, I can’t lift off. I love my life on the island with my family. If you see me on the beach, please say “Hi Meatloaf. I’ll be the ferocious, white, handsome dog defending my family from those waves.

Owner: Angela Mangus and Dan Potter

Dog’s name: Milo Harry Potter, AKA Meatloaf

Age: 1

Breed: Pomeranian

Favorite toy: Anything he can shred or de-squeak

Unusual quirk: He barks at the waves – “You stay back, wave.”

Vet: Patrick Veterinary Clinic