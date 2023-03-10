One Lucky Dog: Odin

I was adopted as a puppy from Charleston Animal Rescue and man oh man, has my life been so fun with my new person – Katie. She always wanted a husky, and I have always wanted a Katie. Ta-Dah – we are a perfect pair. She smiles a lot as I figure out my growing body. It was so much smaller a few months ago, and I fumble around a lot. I am only a year old, but I am big, my mom says, but it doesn’t prevent me from cuddling.

Little dogs like me a lot because they can use me as a jungle gym; it’s fun how they climb on me.

As a snow dog, I’m in heaven on the beach because there is snow everywhere. This snow is a different than the snow in Mom’s Maryland, but it doesn’t stop me. I scoop it up with my big nose and throw it around. I like to make Mom smile a lot.

When she is working and I bring my wet ball to her, dropping it on her computer, she smiles real big, and I can feel how happy her heart is. My heart gets happy, too. Her smile is approval that I am being a good dog. She has made me so happy. I want to always be around my person Katie. She saved me from the cages, and I will love her forever and ever.

Owner: Katie Grimm

Dog’s name: Odin, AKA “Pinky” (my big pink ears)

Age: 1

Breed: Husky

Favorite toy: All things Bark Box

Unusual quirk: Dog park referee. I sit in the window to make sure everyone is following the safety guidelines. Safety first.

Vet: Cainhoy Vet