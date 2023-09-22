One Lucky Dog: Utah Kipp

Owner: David, Layne and Vivian Kipp

Age: 7.8 years old

Breed: English Cream Golden Retriever

Favorite toy: My giant bunny

Unusual quirk: Digging to China for conch shells

Vet: Park West Veterinary

Well, hello everybody. My name is Utah Kipp, and I’m a low-speed hunk of buttery golden retriever from Utah. It’s all in the name. My family went through a lot of names but landed where we started – Utah. Plain and simple. In one of my Dad and I’s movies, they have a character by my name, and he plays it loud so I can hear my name on the big screen. Plus, I had a friend named Bodhi, so it was meant to be.

I don’t really have nicknames. Utah does the trick. However sometimes Big Boy flies around since I’m packing 110 pounds of best dog ever and sometimes Chunklebee since I do love my snacks. But I’m respectful. I won’t grab them from you; I’ll sit politely and stare at you with my sweet brown eyes. It’s your choice from there.

Every day for me is easy like a Sunday morning. I wake when my humans wake. I eat when they eat. I’m patient and kind. I don’t argue. I don’t really bark. I chill in the front yard and wait for my mom to come home. My mom is my life purpose. Dad lets me know when she’s on the way, and I spring up to be outside sitting in my conch shell collection, waiting to greet her. Oh, I am so happy when I see her!

My conch collection is pretty impressive. Early in my life, Mom would forget my ball when we went to the beach so she started to throw conch shells instead and whatever my mom thought was fun, I thought was fun. Now I dig to China to find them, and I bring them home for her garden. I’m also really good at finding all the tennis balls at the Rec Center – their mud puddles are pretty great, too.

My best friend is Sissy. She’s a new feline in my house and she’s funny. We’re opposites; she’s busy being busy and I’m busy, chilling – waiting on Mom.

Life on the ranch in Utah was nice for my early years, but now, I can’t imagine being anywhere else. My family is so kind and loving. I can’t help but to be the same.

I am a lucky dog. When you see me on the island, wish me a happy birthday! I’ll be 8 on Nov. 15.