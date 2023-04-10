One Lucky Dog: Bella

Bella was the absolute best service dog ever. She loved her beach time and beach buddies. She truly believed she was the “mayor” – she loved greeting everyone as they passed and showing them her ball and her well-earned work patches. Her favorite restaurant burgers were Art’s on Coleman, Dockery’s on Daniel Island and Coconut Joe’s on Isle of Palms – and fresh fish with her buddies at the park off of Shrimp Boat Lane. Her favorite “baby” was lamb chop and a pink dinosaur. I will forever miss our sunrises and sunsets together on the gorgeous beach of Isle of palms 365 days a year for her last 4.8 years of life. Luke Bryan couldn’t have sung it any better: “So I’m gonna sit right here on the edge of this pier. Then watch the sunset disappear and drink a beer. So long my friend, until we meet again. I’ll remember you. And drink a beer. And all the times that we used to …”

Owner: Samantha Gutierrez

Dog’s name: Bella

Age: 6