One Lucky Dog: Birdie Chesney

× Expand Birdie Chesney

Oh Ma Gah! Of course, I’d love to tell ya’ll a little about me. Hi, I’m Birdie or, as my mama likes to call me, Birdie Boo Miss America, which I like. I mean, my Mom dresses me up, puts me in bows and sometimes I get bows on top of my bows.

I may be fluffy and cute, but I have a side of sass with a rebel soul. I see myself as a pioneer poodle. I am a poodle by design but I don’t fit the typical poodle category. For starters, I don’t have a poodle haircut. When my bows are down, I’m an 80s rocker dog. Mom calls me her rockin’ rebel beauty queen.

Exercise is overrated; walks aren’t my thing. Instead, homemade obstacle courses are my jam. I see the obstacles and strategize the best way to efficiently bolt through them and then I’m off!

Each day is filled with lots of love for my mom and dad, and I made a promise to them to love them unconditionally, which is pretty easy considering how lucky I am and how much I love them. If you see me anytime soon, wish me happy birthday! I’ll be 3 on July 12!

Owner: Sean and Tiffany Chesney.

Dog’s name: Birdie, AKA: Birdie-Boo Miss America.

Age: 2.9 years young.

Breed: Toy poodle.

Favorite toy: Jaws shark.

Unusual quirk: Creating obstacle courses to treat of choice, which is actually ice cubes.

If you have a “Lucky Dog” with a story to share, email us at LuckydogsIOP@gmail.com to set up a quick visit with you and your pup. Thank you