One Lucky Dog: Murphy Chalmers

How you doin’? I’m Murphy – a lover not a fighter.

I fall in love every day, over and over again, like a Barry White song.

I was born in Maryland, a product of true love. My mom and dad didn’t abide by the arranged “pure breed” partnerships and instead, got together on a special occasion and here I am – an “oops” of pure goodness.

My early days started with a pretty killer life as the Delta Gamma Chi frat house dog at Dartmouth College, where “Animal House” was born. I was named after a bar and conditioned by pizza and lots of lovin’. What more does a dog need? College was cool, and I lived a life of luxury with my dad and his frat buds, but then Dad moved to New York, and I went to live with my grandparents and my new brother Moose – the brains. I’m the brawn.

I’ve slimmed down a bit from my “Chunk” days in college, probably because I’m no longer eating items scattered around the frat house that aren’t dog snacks, so I’m told. But they were so good. Lots of pizza … so yeah, I may have gotten a little chunky. The snacks I find on my grandparents’ counters are still pretty good, but it’s not as easy, so I’ve slimmed down – the ladies like it.

Plus, beach o’clock keeps me active. I’m on the go to make sure everyone knows me. I’m here to spread the love. If you see me on the beach, I may pick your pocket for treats, but that’s my love language. I’m a handsome, happy, drooling love machine and a really lucky dog.

Owner: Alec and Maryanne Chalmers

Dog’s name: Murphy, AKA: “Chunk,” “Murph,” “Moto-Moto”

Age: 6 years

Breed: American Lab + Black Mouth Cur – “an oops breed”

Favorite toy: “What do they have?”

Vet: Crescent Care