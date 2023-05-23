One Lucky Dog: Cooper

I’m Cooper, and, thanks to Lakeside Animal Rescue in Holly Hill, I’m with my new family. My first foster family called me “Monkey,” but I prefer my new name – “Cooper.” Monkey was my name when I was sick, and Cooper is my fresh start in life.

When I was a pup, I was left in the woods and bugs started to live on me. I itched all the time. My fur hurt and I tried to outrun the pain. One day, I found a road and decided to plop down and wait for something – anything. My fear took over. I didn’t know how to survive since I was only in this big world for a few weeks then, but a nice human saved me.

Now I have a big sister, Delila, who keeps me safe with her beagle bark and robust personality along with the queen bee of the house, Mattie, a kitty who swam to safety. She has no fear, unlike me.

But I do love to play ball outside. I dance in circles when I bring it back, but then my sister snatches it from my mouth and takes it back to Mom, who ends up throwing it again. And I don’t have to sleep in the woods anymore. I have a bed and I curl up in a little bun with my family.

Owner’s name: Scott and Annette Whitmer

Dog’s name: Cooper, AKA Coop

Age: 1(ish)

Breed: Labrador/border collie/foxhound

Favorite toy: Whatever my sister has

Unusual quirk: Love nibbles

Vet: Marsh Tide Vet

If you have a “Lucky Dog” with a story to share, email me at LuckydogsIOP@gmail.com to set up a quick visit with you and your pup.