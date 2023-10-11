More than 20 years ago, the level of permitted pruning in the accreted land by front beach homeowners on Sullivan’s Island was 3 feet max, an ideal height for views, breezes and small wildlife. Since then, Town Council has raised the limit to 5 feet, allowing small wildlife to give way to coyotes, who hide easily now in the taller vegetation. The arrival and increase, however, of these large predators does not merit their slaughter. Let’s try a kinder solution than Town Council’s plan to trap and shoot.

If we return to the original 3-foot allowance, front row homeowners will pay for the pruning, and, unable to find cover, the coyotes will move on.

Katherine Guckenberger

Sullivan’s Island