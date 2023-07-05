This is in response to Mr. Rom Reddy and Mr. Jon Gunderson discussing a call for a “new generation of leaders” for the presidency. As a millennial, I can say without a doubt the only leaders we need on the world stage right now are those with experience. A new generation taking over in this time of world turbulence is dangerous and unnecessary. What America and the world need is the return of Donald J. Trump as the 47th president of the United States.

The five priorities mentioned by Mr. Reddy and Mr. Gunderson are as follows:

The economy - Every demographic of Americans saw record economic gains under the Trump administration prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Trump administration was on its way to a successful recovery until the 2020 election brought in Joe Biden and the radical left. We need to return a businessman like President Trump to the White House to be a voice for the working class – the people who make this country run. Only President Trump can connect in this manner.

Crime - President Trump led with a firm hand against crime in America, and now crime is soaring due to policies from the radical left. We need to confront this issue with compassion as well, which President Trump did by signing into law the First Step Act.

Open borders - President Trump has pledged to send the military to secure the border. We are at war with the cartels, who are bringing in drugs and trafficking humans across our Southern border. Our border is wide open because the Biden administration reversed all of Trump’s policies on day one. President Trump secured our border once and will do it again.

Standing in the world - America needs to focus at home before we can focus around the world. Our standing in the world was much stronger under President Trump because the world feared him. They do not fear Joe Biden, and they certainly will not fear someone like Ron DeSantis. This is about national security – not a popularity contest.

American values - Our country was founded upon faith, freedom and family. We have forgotten these principles. President Trump is the leader of the America First movement. He will lead a patriotic revolution of peace and love of country.

Joshua Hooser

Isle of Palms