STR Cap, The Time is Now

The STR issue should not be viewed in a vacuum, as many would prefer. We are where we are, largely because the WDCA and the IOP City Council fiddled, for many years, while IOP burned. We are at a crisis or inflexion point, if you will, and the future of IOP hangs precariously in the balance.

My name is Les Kutcher. I am a retired physician and a full-time resident of the isle of Palms for more than 10 years. In the interest of full transparency, I am one of those “Damn Yankees” (a Northerner that came and stayed). I am also currently a Board Member (Director) of the Wild Dunes Community Association. Not coincidentally, Ms. Terri Haack is also a Director on the WDCA Board. Ms. Haack is neither an IOP homeowner nor a resident of the IOP. She is, however, a devoted, highly compensated senior executive of the Lowe Corporation, the managing entity of the Wild Dunes Resort. My comments today are mine alone. They do not in any way, reflect the opinions or positions of the WDCA. I would also offer that the opinions proffered by Ms. Haack in her editorial piece, are solely those of the WD Resort, not the WDCA, or of a Wild Dunes or IOP resident.

Now that full disclosure is out of the way, let me begin.

I have been a property owner on Isle of Palms for 32 years. Before becoming a full-time resident, we owned a 2nd home, which we did not rent, for some 20 years. We are grateful every day for the blessings that life here on the IOP has provided. Over our many years, we have seen and experienced many changes, most good, some, not so good. It feels, some days, that I am having a Rip Van Winkle moment.

Which brings us to the current issue of the day, the referendum to limit short-term rentals on the IOP to be decided by a vote of IOP registered voters on November 7, 2023. Contrary to the claims and assertions of those that oppose the referendum, the referendum does not abolish or even truly limit the number of STRs on the IOP. All those that presently have a Short-Term Rental License (STRL), can maintain that license as long as they own their property and renew their license annually.

While it is true that those without a STRL will be unable to obtain a STRL until the number of those with a license falls below the established cap, this must be so if we are to maintain any sort of an equitable balance between full time homeowners, 2nd homeowners, and owners of properties that rent, that has heretofore been the clearly understood goal for decades.

If the laws of supply and demand are to be believed, those that have a STRL would see the value of that license and of the property they own, diminished by unrestricted access to a STRL. We, as full-time residents, have long and often been told that we must be sensitive to the needs of those who choose to, or need to rent their properties. I agree. What is seldom asked, however, is for rental property owners to be sensitive and respectful of the rights and needs of those who call IOP home.

It is regularly asserted by opponents of a cap that any cap on STRs will negatively impact property values by limiting the universe of potential buyers. Perhaps, but the facts that are available belie that contention. Per sq ft home values are greater outside the gates of WD than inside, where a larger percentage of properties are available for short-term rental. And property values on Sullivan’s Island, where rental properties are very few by statute, is 2x greater than property values outside the gates on the IOP. I would offer that failure to enact a limitation on short term rentals could, overtime, significantly reduce home values. A predominantly rental community is much more sensitive to inevitable market downturns than is a homeowner-based community.

The STR issue should not be viewed in a vacuum, as many would prefer. We are where we are, largely because the WDCA and the IOP City Council fiddled, for many years, while IOP burned. We are at a crisis or inflexion point, if you will, and the future of IOP hangs precariously in the balance.

Isle of Palms is a small municipality that has been overdeveloped and overbuilt, well beyond saturation levels, and well beyond those levels permitted in the original PRD. Our winter population fluctuates between 4000-5000.

On this July 4th, our numbers were projected to reach 65,000. We do not have the infrastructure including police and fire services to safely accommodate such a number. Though it is often said, half in jest, that “It is better to be lucky than smart,” we test that hypothesis daily, particularly in high season.

The day-trippers blame the short-term renters, the short-term renters and the hotels blame the day trippers, and those promoting tourism insist we don’t have a problem at all. Traffic and parking issues that are ubiquitous, make life inconvenient and often difficult. Emergency vehicle access that is often tested in heavy traffic, can make life dangerous. We spend inordinate time and effort on how best to re-stripe an inadequate roadway, when the problem is too many people, renters, hotel guests, and day-trippers on a small island without public transportation, readily available health services, and a fixed amount of roadway, parking, access, egress, and beach.

This is not a time to continue doing business as usual. This is not a time to follow the lead of a resort whose ownership has changed and is no longer homeowner friendly. This is not a time to hope that left alone, things will work out. We cannot allow the IOP to remain the only Coastal Carolina community without a limitation on Short Term Rentals.

It is imperative that we begin the process of restoring and preserving IOP. Please be sure to vote on or before November 7th to approve the referendum to limit STRL and at the same time, elect a new City Council that is actually in sync with the needs and wants of those who are invested in and committed to preserving IOP.