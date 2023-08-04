This week, Isle of Palms Councilman Hahn published a video, accusing fellow members of Council, along with residents who supported the certified petition efforts of “lying” and being “spin-doctors”. He then states in a rising voice:

We would have an ordinance right now, and I can’t say that strong enough, if they were interested in protecting residential neighborhoods. They are not! They are lying to you because they want to eradicate rentals from this island! When people show up and yell at me, it’s hard for me not to return fire”. - Councilman Blair Hahn

Perhaps Mr. Hahn could consider why residents he represents might be upset with him.

Mr. Hahn proposes to limit short-term rental (STR) licenses to only single-family homes on IOP, while providing you with no specifics, like the impact of excluding 1,456 dwelling units from any limits. This would result in over a 54% island-wide cap, with nearly 2,500 eligible licensed properties. The proposal could also destroy the neighborhood residential footprint allowing hundreds of additional STR licenses in the neighborhoods, resulting in IOP becoming primarily a rental community. Essentially, this is another “No Cap” Cap.

At the January 23, 2023, Workshop, based on resident input, I proposed that the Front Beach Commercial district be excluded from any STR license limits and the remaining residential areas of IOP be limited to 33% STRs for 6% properties. This aligned with the spirit of the historical “1/3, 1/3, 1/3” balance between full-time, part-time residents and rentals and acknowledges that a STR license is a commercial business license. Resident rentals (4% properties) were excluded, there would be no impact to city revenues, and heirs could inherit. Feel free to watch the video (1:30:45).

Mr. Hahn falsely claims that no one was interested in discussing options. This proposal was rejected outright with no discussion and ultimately defeated by a 5-4 vote at 2/28/23 Council meeting, with a “No Cap” vote, including Hahn.

Resident petitions cannot legally address Zoning, which a carve out of the commercial district would require, so 1,173 IOP residents prepared and signed a good faith alternative within the boundaries of a resident petition that introduces STR limits island-wide. The petition’s 1,600 license limit for 6% properties only, is ABOVE the 1/3 traditional balance (35%) and also achieves other objectives – 4% properties excluded, no impact to city revenues, heirs can inherit.

The 1,173 residents, through their now certified petition, voiced loud and clear that they want IOP to maintain a BALANCED community of full-time residents, part-time residents, and rentals, and are not remotely interested in “eradicating rentals”, as so absurdly/falsely claimed (visit preserveiop.org for their vision statement). The petition suggests 1,600 rental licenses for 6% properties, not “0” Mr. Hahn.

Residents who simply want their voices heard at a council meeting or the ballot box on this or any issue impacting our community should not be verbally attacked by their representatives, especially a representative who did nothing but shut down discussion and is now still only offering another flavor of a wide open “No Cap” option, wrapped in rhetoric, accusations and personal attacks.