Commentary: The Maritime Forest Is Saved

The Maritime Forest on Sullivan’s Island has been spared the nearly complete de-forestation that is called for in a lawsuit settlement that a judge has now declared “invalid and unenforceable.” These welcome words are included in a 27-page ruling issued on Jan. 30 in the Court of Common Pleas in Charleston. This ruling states that the law does not require the current Sullivan’s Island Town Council to carry out the settlement agreement in October 2020 that would grant front beach homeowners wide latitude to cut down trees in the Maritime Forest.

This beautiful and rare forest, home to numerous species of migratory birds, wetlands and magnificent, mature oak trees is now safe.

This town-owned green space, with its nature trails and its educational benefit to children attending Sullivan’s Island Elementary School and to all of us is now safe. The ability of all Sullivan’s Island residents and visitors to enjoy a walk through a shaded forest and spend a day on the beach is now safe.

The protection afforded by the maritime vegetation that serves as an anchor for the dunes and a barrier to storm surge and winds and reduces homeowners’ insurance costs is now safe. The rich root system provided by the forest, the very best system for absorbing storm water runoff, is now safe.

This welcome outcome has been sought by the overwhelming majority of residents of Sullivan’s Island in multiple town meetings and town elections. Our citizens have shown continued dedication to the original intent when this green space was placed in a permanent conservation easement “to preserve this area for the benefit of all the residents of Sullivan’s Island.”

Is the Maritime Forest permanently safe? Only time will tell. Efforts to enhance personal views of the ocean and increase personal property values will undoubtedly persist, and there will always be those who cannot see the great benefit and exceptional beauty of our Maritime Forest.

But for now, go walk through this gift of nature, our successional Maritime Forest. Enjoy and appreciate what is out there. Because, at least for now, the forest has been saved.