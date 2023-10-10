Committed To Facts And Data

Many of our current City Council members have consistently prioritized external interests over the concerns of local voters. Their zealous defense of commercial interests has led to a deliberate strategy aimed at fostering division through:

Regional scapegoating: Blaming neighboring communities for our traffic and congestion issues.

For instance, in a Sept. 14 YouTube video interview, Councilman Rusty Streetman claimed (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wzVYxSOUndc&t=16s&ab_channel=PalmRepublic, 16:58) : “The ones creating the traffic are the ones that come over for the day – we all know that.”

We don’t know that. Consider the supporting services – housecleaning, landscaping and golf cart rental – plus the number of cars parked outside most rentals, and short-term rentals clearly create considerable traffic.

Neighborhood polarization: Fueling class divisions within the community, exemplified by denying beach renourishment to high-net-worth individuals on the south side and continually referring to those “behind the gates.”

In an Aug. 28 YouTube video, Councilman Blair Hahn states (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UfgMUe7Fd1g&ab_channel=PalmRepublic, 11:36) : “Folks that live behind gates that don’t like short-term rentals. They live behind gates to protect themselves from the unwashed masses and are now trying to run those same people off the island.”

The fact of the matter is, we have more STRs inside the gates than outside.

Individual misrepresentation: False claims that proponents of STR caps are “newcomers” or outsiders are intentionally misleading.

In a Sept. 22 YouTube video interview, Councilman Jimmy Ward commented: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vFJ91O8QxZc&ab_channel=PalmRepublic 16:27) “I don’t like the way things are heading with all the fear tactics and trying to scare the bejesus out of everybody that lives here. Money is being spent from the outside. It’s not being spent from (by) people here.”

Technically, the only money coming from the outside is in support of unlimited STRs.

The good news is we have four residential, non-political-career candidates running despite the contentious situation. Incumbent Scott Pierce has consistently voted in the best interest of IOP residents. Tim Ahmuty, Elizabeth Campsen and Brian Duffy are not only willing to step up, they’re prepared to do the homework, obtain accurate data and understand the facts before making decisions.

These four candidates take a balanced approach to meeting the current STR homeowners, second homeowners and full-time residents in the middle. I hope you’ll take the time to meet them and get to know them, and then consider their unbiased emphasis on facts and data, their logical approach and their willingness to take action when you vote in November.

Tony Santiago

Isle of Palms