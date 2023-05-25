Why are some laws enforced and others are not? I wanted to reach out to the Island Eye News about one of my concerns. My family and I live on Sullivan’s Island beside one of the busiest boardwalks on the entire island. We also have a dog named Boone who loves going on walks on the beach.

However, every year my family pays for an annual dog collar that allows him to go onto the beach as well as proves he is up to date on all required vaccinations. My family doesn’t have a problem with paying $25 every year; instead, we have a problem with all of the people who do not purchase one and provide the required vaccination paperwork. Approximately 80% of the dogs on the beach and island as a whole do not have these required collars.

I believe this ordinance should be observed and beach police should enforce it. Why have an ordinance that is not enforced by the town that created it? Many of our island neighbors have the same issue and say how it isn’t fair that many of us obey this ordinance while a large percentage of others choose to ignore it – and yet they don’t get a ticket or in any trouble. If the police enforced this law, the fines would be revenue-generating and a way for the town to offset costs for day trippers since they don’t have to pay for parking. Yes, some visitors may not pay the amount because they are only going to be on Sullivan’s for three days and don’t need to pay $50 for a yearly one, but Sullivan’s could make a collar that is only $5 for a week.

That is where I stand on this growing issue, and I hope the police enforce this more because Sullivan’s is only getting more and more popular, which means more and more people will be bringing their families and dogs to the beach.

Bennett Whaley

Sullivan’s Island