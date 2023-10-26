Letter to the Editor: Down with the Connector Run

It is time to end this annual event.

Yes, it supports child abuse prevention, which is a worthy cause, but the organizers need to find another way of fundraising. This past Saturday, traffic was at a standstill from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Public service announcements ahead of the event promised entrance and exit through Sullivan’s Island. That didn't happen. Sullivan’s Island has their own traffic issues, especially on weekends. They don't need to take on the IOP's.

I sympathize with people who missed their flights and appointments. Fortunately, we didn't have a major fire or medical emergency. The IOP Connector is a lifeline for visitors and residents on this overcrowded, overvisited island! It should never be shut down!

Joyce Morris

Isle of Palms