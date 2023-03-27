I cannot overstate my frustration and disappointment with Mayor Philip Pounds and his gang of four. Despite more than sufficient time, more than sufficient support and more than sufficient clear input from the community, Councilmen Hahn, Streetman, Ward and Popson appear inexplicably intent on getting it wrong.

As the only beach community in the greater Charleston area without any limitation on short-term rentals, IOP residents are rendered vulnerable to those who do not share our vision and commitment to remain first and always a balanced residential community. That others are welcome and encouraged to visit and play is clear, but we must never allow our soul to be compromised by excessive growth or disruption of the tenuous balance between homeowners and renters that defines the island character.

Mayor Pounds and the named IOP Town Council members should be embarrassed by their apparent willingness to sell out IOP voting constituents, who are apathetic and indifferent no longer.

Leslie Kutcher, M.D.

Isle of Palms