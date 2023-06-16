It’s Time To Embrace Common Sense

× Expand Tony Santiago

In my last article in the May 19 issue of The Island Eye News, “Isle of Palms Residents Must Unite to Make Our Voices Heard,” I noted that in the past, our City Council has often turned a deaf ear to our concerns until we collectively raised our voices and became too loud to ignore. It is once again time to make some noise with a focus on common sense.

Necessary limits

The Isle of Palms is currently faced with significant environmental, safety and quality of life issues. These concerns impact everyone – residents, businesses and guests – yet the responsibility falls ultimately on the voting residents. It is our duty to ensure that our elected officials, the City Council, do what is necessary to protect this island.

As such, we must raise our voices in order to convince City Council to immediately:

• Enforce parking;

• Defend the five ordinances limiting expansion or growth;

• Place reasonable limitations on short-term rentals.

We must follow through on these measures in order to pause, assess the data and make the best choices for this island and all who work, play and live here. Meanwhile, note that none of these proposed limitations are set in stone. Down the road, we can loosen parking restrictions, allow for Resort growth or expansion and issue more STR permits.

However, now is the time to stop and make intelligent assessments and educated decisions before it is too late. This is about common sense. If left unchecked, these issues pose serious threats to the safety and health of this island, and we cannot just sit by and watch our City Council “wait and see” or continue to kick the can down the road.

Data collection

Once we create and defend these three limitations, we must begin the process of accurate data collection. First and foremost, we need to gather our own current traffic data or gain access to that of our neighboring communities. With only two entrance points – the IOP Connector and the Breach Inlet Bridge – we struggle with traffic and parking challenges that, if left unaddressed, will only worsen.

As I stated in my three-minute presentation at the Nov. 15, 2022, IOP City Council meeting, I believe there is a reasonable multipart resolution available here:

1. Immediately order a new, independent traffic study.

2. Establish permanent traffic counters in three locations – The Breach Inlet Bridge coming from Jasper Boulevard on Sullivan’s Island. City Council should explore whether we can use Sullivan Island’s data or whether we need our own put in place for the purposes of independent verification; the IOP Connector coming from Mount Pleasant. While there is an SCDOT counter there currently, it only works periodically and placing our own would ensure consistent data; and Palm Boulevard coming in at 41st Street, turning into the Resort.

We need to know how much this island is being asked to handle and then use that data as an impartial tool to address parking and development policies. In addition, transparency on the STR license situation – from properties at risk of losing their license to the state of the waiting list – if any – will be imperative.

Enforcement

Once we have this data, we should leverage technology to provide traffic awareness to constituents, guests and neighbors, whether they are local guests hoping to visit for the day or a resident or Resort/STR guest wanting to go to dinner on King Street.

Along with an app, where would-be visitors can check on the traffic and parking availability before starting their trip, we will need to coordinate with Sullivan’s Island and Mount Pleasant in order to let people know when this island has reached a critical load. Presuming we have both an app and electronic billboards to warn would-be visitors that there is no available parking, then there will be no excuse for parking illegally, thereby streamlining enforcement.

I urge the IOP City Council to ask for ATAX dollars to assist in funding these proposed initiatives. If it cannot be taken from ATAX, then I encourage them to consider using general tax revenue as it is that important. Then, with proper warning, ticketing and enforcement, whatever money is made should be allocated back toward parking, STR enforcement or livability court.

The time Is now

As custodians of this community, it is our responsibility to protect it. The solutions proposed above are just one set of ideas. I hope other residents of IOP will propose input and solutions and take them to City Council. I also encourage you to help promote an understanding of the need for restrictions on traffic, parking and commercial expansion as necessary measures to allow the time required to accurately assess the situation and safeguard our cherished home.

All of these impacts – traffic, parking, overdevelopment and STRs – have to be limited, or none of this will work. These are time-sensitive issues that must be addressed now, and it is crucial that we, the stewards of this island, come together as a united front to achieve this.

Prior to the November elections, the current IOP City Council has an opportunity to show us that it’s willing to actually address these issues. Similarly, you, the voting residents, will see what these politicians are willing to commit to. If they do not act in a way that represents the best interests of their constituents, then I urge you to vote accordingly in the November election.

In the meantime, submit your ideas to City Council at citycouncil@iop.net. Please be certain to include the phrase “I respectfully request that you include this email in the citizens’ comments” in your message.