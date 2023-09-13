It's Time we Enact Limits on Short-Term Rentals

During a time of heightened emotions around a variety of issues, most especially in the short-term rental realm, it helps me to review the tenants of our Comprehensive Plan and zoning ordinances. These aren’t emotional and lay out an unambiguous vision of our community. Our Comprehensive Plan states our primary planning concept is to take only those measures that “enhance the existing character of the island as a quality place to live and protect the environment both on and around the island”. Very specifically it further states that in order to preserve our island character, we must all recognize that, “Many dwelling units are rented to guests visiting the island and, within reason, this is an accepted practice.” Within reason.

We’re told our historic balance is 33% residents, 33% second homes and 33% short term rentals. (Even though 50% of our homes were occupied by full time residents in the year 2000.) For the sake of these comments, I’ll accept the theory that having 33% of all dwelling units utilized as short-term rentals is our balance no matter how the other elements are apportioned. It checks the “within reason” box, which is why a referendum proposing a higher threshold of 35% is clearly fair. This community was never planned or zoned for an unlimited number of short-term rentals. There is no planning element or zoning ordinance intended to create over 1,000 purpose-built rental condominiums “specifically designed for vacation guests and not suitable for year-round living”. That idea is completely counter to our governing documents.

If we do not reassert the priorities of our planning elements and zoning ordinances now to protect the residential nature of our entire community, the commercialization of nearly every aspect of our lives will continue to grow. Limits are just that, limits. Despite claims to the contrary, they will serve to control the corresponding tourism impacts. They may not reverse them, but they will certainly keep them from growing, all while the revenue generated by the 33% is allowed to grow to 35 not be reduced or eliminated. We have limits on beach parking. We have limits on hotel rooms. We have limits on dwelling units. What we do not have is a limit on the number of short-term rentals allowed to be licensed within our municipal boundaries. In my opinion, it’s time we do.

Elizabeth Campsen, Current Chair of the IOP Board of Zoning Appeals and Candidate for IOP City Council

