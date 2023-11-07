Letter to the Editor: I will vote yes

As a resident of the Isle of Palms, I am making note of who is sponsoring the “Vote No” promotion. My most recent mailing was paid for by an association of Realtors with a North Charleston address. I am unable to ascertain who is behind the “Hidden Green” address’ weekly mailings. My suspicion is it is a group whose best interest is making money off of rental property. They have no regard for the residents’ quality of life. Stay informed. I will vote yes to short-term rental caps.

Beatrice Love

Isle of Palms