Letter To The Editor: Weigh In On The Isle Of Palms Connector Solution

On Jan. 13, the South Carolina Department of Transportation opened public comments for the Isle of Palms/Mount Pleasant Connector reconfiguration options. I encourage residents of both communities, and visitors, to take advantage of this opportunity to voice their opinions.

As a member of the IOP City Council, we had the opportunity to review five different options presented by SCDOT’s Rob Perry on Dec. 13, 2022 – video available at IOP.net. He did an excellent job answering questions and discussing the next steps. Additionally, Chief Craig Oliverius and Chief Kevin Cornett were very helpful in explaining the impacts of each of the options from a public safety perspective.

Although all the options have merits, in my opinion, option 5 – which includes two lanes exiting IOP and one lane on, while preserving a pedestrian and bike lane – was the clearest “win-win” for residents and visitors, while offering a path for improved public safety response for all. Here are a few of the highlights from what I heard:

Capacity doubled to exit IOP – Traffic capacity on the exit lanes will be increased by 1,200 cars per hour, essentially reducing the time to exit by 50% with double the capacity. The additional lane off is a year-round traffic volume game changer;

Improved public safety – While we retain a one-lane entry to IOP, emergency response exiting IOP would be improved with the additional lane capacity for the roughly 700 health-related responses per year;

Reduced island congestion/improved neighborhood traffic safety – The additional capacity will reduce cross-island neighborhood traffic, darting to find an exit route, frustration levels and risk to children and pedestrians in crosswalks;

Reduced Sullivan’s Island/Breach Inlet traffic – Island traffic across the inlet to escape by the Ben Sawyer Bridge will be reduced;

Improved parking for visitors – With the increased traffic flow in town and on/off Palm Boulevard, it should be easier for visitors to locate vacant parking spots.

Another opportunity with any option is an improved solution for emergency services. Council Member Jan Anderson, as chair of the Public Safety Committee, has suggested many times that we invest in an on-island IOP emergency response team and vehicle to address that challenge. This would significantly reduce arrival time to resident and visitor emergencies, as the drive from Mount Pleasant would be eliminated. Chief Oliverius is already evaluating options to present to City Council. We could seek funding from other sources to help establish this vital service, since it will help the millions who visit IOP and our residents.

In summary, option 5 offers improved public safety and significant traffic relief for all.

After reviewing the options, you may have different views. Please take the opportunity to weigh in. I’m a believer of “don’t look back unless you’re headed that way.” We won’t have another bite at this apple again.

Scott Pierce

Isle of Palms