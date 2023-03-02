Residents Need Representation

At the Feb. 6 City Council workshop on short-term rentals, 14 residents spoke and 12 of these were in favor of a cap on investor-owned short-term rentals. However, the mayor made no acknowledgement of their concerns.

The proposal by Councilman Pierce, which would not limit IOP residents from renting their homes or take away existing licenses but would limit new licenses for investor-owned rental properties, needs to be given serious consideration.

I endorsed Mayor Pounds during his campaign, as he ran on a “residents first” promise. I’m hoping that he will begin to hear the voices of his constituents. We want to retain our neighborhoods and our residential quality of life.

Georgia Roane

Isle of Palms