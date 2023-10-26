Letter to the Editor: Encouraging a compromise

I am not 100% opposed to a rental license cap. I signed the petition. However, I am voting “no” in order to encourage a compromise.

The Planning Commission put forth some reasonable ideas, as did Scott Pierce. It seems some of the “yes” folks are all-or-nothing.

Maybe the ideas put forth need tweaking? In voting “no,” we give Council the leeway to get it right.

We, the residents, are diligent and insistent enough to keep this in front of Council, to figure it out, with minimal impact to both our neighborhoods and tax base.

This is not “kicking the can.” It’s responsibly, deliberately solving the problem, as opposed to forcing a half-cocked solution.

IMO, it’s safer to vote “no” and keep working on the ordinance than to try to change it after the fact.