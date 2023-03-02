Letter To The Editor: Resident First?

So what exactly does it mean to be “resident first?” It was a popular catch phrase used in the 2021 election season, and I’ve seen it brought up again recently in a variety of ways.

If you listen and read, perhaps you’ll come away with the same impression that I have. It seems that for some of our neighbors, “resident first” actually means “me first.” So much for the messages about caring for this community and preserving this community for all. It seems it may never have been about preserving or caring in an inclusive way, but perhaps more so about power and control.

It’s also recently been implied, and sometimes even stated outright, that elections are mandates. That’s naive at best and at worst, total ignorance about what it means to be a genuine public servant. City Council elections are intended to select representatives for all residents. Elected officials who prioritize service above politics will engage in actively listening to any constituent, reflect on the many disparate opinions and ideas heard and then do their best to arrive at solutions that represent and serve the public interest. Being inclusive and seeking to understand the “why” behind someone’s very strong opinion, even if it’s the total opposite of yours, is public service at its best. It’s residents first – all residents.

To be clear, voting for a candidate who ends up winning an election doesn’t guarantee you anything. Nor does endorsing them, sending them the most emails, being their friend or donating to their campaign.

In turn, choosing not to vote for someone doesn’t mean that you’ll never agree on anything. I did not cast my vote for five of the nine people currently representing all of us on Council. As it turns out, I have agreed and disagreed with all nine of them at various times during their respective terms.

Those complaining that some on our Council are not “resident first” are indeed angry, but it’s for all the wrong reasons. They thought having “their” candidates win an election earned them some sort of control over how those individuals govern. Turns out it didn’t, at least in some cases, and that’s exactly the way it should be.

Sarah Vega

Isle of Palms