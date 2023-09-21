One Factor Does Not Determine Property Values

The Isle of Palms is being inundated with real estate data, most of which seems geared toward stoking fear about property values in the event of a short-term rental cap. These messages originate with investors, our business-run Chamber of Commerce, select realtors, property managers and anonymous correspondents.

As a realtor myself, I have access to the data, but its implications diverge markedly from what fills my mailbox. Making absolute predictions based on a sole-factor is an exercise in futility. Selectively cherry-picking data from a small market segment can easily manipulate perceptions.

For instance, omitting certain property types or select time frames can create the illusion of plummeting property values, while alternative selections can indicate skyrocketing prices. Those who make either such claim are not grappling with reality. Understanding property values necessitates a holistic view encompassing factors such as:Interest rates, economic conditions, supply and demand, real estate trends, shifting demographics, natural disasters, pandemics, politics and more.

Recent headlines in the Post & Courier that stated “declining home sales due to mortgage rate hikes, elevated prices, and limited inventory”, underscore this complexity. A recent weekly real estate featured article states that Sullivan’s Island is “close to everything, without the bustle of renters” and suggests that short-term rental regulations can indeed influence residential quality of life, potentially driving prices UP. An excess of STRs may erode community cohesion, deterring long-term residents. Is it possible that thoughtful regulations preserving neighborhood character can enhance desirability, boosting property values? I tend to believe it is!

As a crucial vote looms, I implore residents to think critically. Our community’s destiny lies in our hands, not those of tourists, investors, or businesses. I believe that striving for a balanced approach on our island is the surest path to maintain property prices. Please Vote yes on November 7.