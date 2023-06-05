Real Estate Ownership And Other Rights

× Expand Copy of Editorial - 1

“The moral to this story, in my opinion, is that when you leave things unregulated, you allow the wolves to come in and game the system. …” – investigator Brad Goldstein, as quoted from the documentary “Sour Grapes.”

That’s just one quote about one example segment of commerce in America, the land of the free and home of the brave. Our country and its states, counties and municipalities have a vast library of laws, regulations, interpretations and court cases reflective of a civil and free democratic society.

Numerous commercial business segments of our American economy, too numerous to mention, have regulations to provide balance in our civilized society. It’s natural over time and evolution of a country’s economy and technology for regulations to evolve. Sullivan’s Island in 2000 changed their regulation of short-term rentals under the premise that they know best for ruling their homes under “home rule.”

Municipalities across the United States have done the same to suit their needs. IOP City Council need not start from scratch to manage STR of residential real estate in accordance with the IOP Strategic Plan (iop.net/ strategic-plan-2022-2027).

Simply look across the country, pick a few best practice STR regulation models to emulate and just do it. Do it before the wolves move in. Everyone can co-exist with balance on our island we love and call home.

Sally Weisman

Certified Public Accountant

Isle Of Palms part-time resident