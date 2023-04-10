Residents Want Short-Term Rental Caps

× Expand Copy of Editorial - 1

Why did the majority of the Isle of Palms City Council ignore the voices and concerns of the majority of our residents? Why are they ignoring the facts of the rapidly increasing number of short-term rental licenses? No one wants to eliminate STRs.

No one wants to make this a private island. We love our visitors. Residents only want to put a cap on STRs owned by nonresidents to ensure against a rapidly growing change in the makeup of our island.

A study of the comments sent to Council as well as viewing the public meetings and workshops since Jan. 1 indicate that the vast majority of residents want some sort of cap or moratorium. (71% of speakers and 85% of written comments). The majority of people opposing the restrictions were business owners on and off the island. This information is available at iop.net

It is a shame that four of our Council members, along with our mayor, did not listen and vote for a compromise by limiting the number to what we currently have. This has resulted in the need for an expensive and time-consuming referendum as well as a need to elect more resident-friendly representatives in the November election.

Beware. Business owners, both local and international, who wish to capitalize on STRs will be pouring money into the fight. Airbnb put $4.2 million into a battle against residents in Jersey City. (Google Airbnb vs. Jersey City).

Use the same common sense you use when purchasing home or car insurance and support a referendum, ensuring against an increasing number of STRs. More information and facts can be found at preserveiop.org.

Christine Donavan

Isle of Palms