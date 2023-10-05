The November Vote

On November 7, we the people have an opportunity to fix a Council that is out of control. The latest example of this situation is the Sept. 26 vote to donate $100,000 of taxpayer money to a memorial for the victims of the 2015 shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston.

First, regardless of the merits of the cause, Council has no business donating taxpayer money to any private charity. Period. Certainly not at this level. Individual Council members are welcome to donate to their favorite causes, and the Council can certainly facilitate private donations to a worthy cause.

However, the Council deciding to donate big dollars to a private charity is bad governance and should certainly be banned.

Here is how this played out. The Council discussed this donation at their September workshop and generally agreed that a donation of $12,000 to $15,000 is “probably the right number.” Then the virtue signaling began. They decided the cause is so good that they needed to donate $50,000 of our dollars as a “generous contribution.” Then Councilman Rusty Streetman intervened. Since he is running for re-election in November, he decided he is the chief virtue signaler – so taxpayers should donate $100,000 to this cause. We are a “rich little city,” he said.

With no diligence, our taxpayer-dollar donations were increased by a factor of eight, so every one of those voting in favor of the contribution could feel virtuous. The amendment raising the number from $50,000 to $100,00 passed by a 5-4 margin, with Streetman, Mayor Phillip Pounds, Jimmy Ward, Kevin Popson and Jan Anderson voting in favor and Scott Pierce, John Bogosian, Blair Hahn and Katie Miars opposing the measure. The amended motion passed 6-3, with Hahn voting in favor this time.

During the discussion, Ward said since the city is running a large surplus this year, it has an obligation to make a big charitable donation. Wake up, Ward. I thought you were an accountant. We are running a budgeted deficit this year.

It would be nice to know how much these Council members donated of their own money to the Emanuel Nine Memorial. Add to this the fact that Popson, Streetman and Ward, a few days after voting our dollars away, declined to attend an excellent forum for candidates running for election. They apparently don’t feel they need to be accountable to the voters. They have also declined to answer any questions this newspaper has asked on where they stand on issues. Once again, their arrogance shows as they look down on the residents of Isle of Palms. Remember we the people – we certainly will Nov. 7. Let’s get these irresponsible stewards of our dollars out of office.