Thoughts About The Economic Reality On The Isle Of Palms

Do you remember a time when you could find a home on the Isle of Palms for less than$1 million? Better yet, finding a vacant lot for less than $1 million? It wasn’t long ago that residents could trade up for an improvement in overall residential living conditions. Finding a single-family home – excluding townhouses and condos – today likely will cost close to $2 million.

Here are the home prices on our island: Wild Dunes: average - $2,280,000 • median - $2,025,000; IOP (outside Wild Dunes): average - $2,737,000 • median $2,427,000

For illustration purposes, I have assumed a less than average/median purchase price. Home purchase price - $1,750,000; 20% down payment - $350,000; loan amount - $1,400,000.

If we include insurance, real estate tax, principal and interest at an approximate 6.5% mortgage rate for credit-worthy buyers, you’re looking at a payment of $10,350 per month. How many families do you know that can afford this residential entry-level cost? Any doubts as to why IOP’s residential population is on the decline?

A simple definition of inflation is “too much money chasing too little inventory.” Corporate real estate interests, hedge funds and REITs will be the least impacted. The only question will be return on investment. Is this a market that will attract young families and full-time residents? When markets are impacted by too little inventory, only the wealthiest of families or businesses can afford to participate. Isle of Palms is now one of two beachfront communities in Charleston County that has not limited the number of short-term rental licenses. Of note, the other is Seabrook, a gated community. We are the dry sponge in a large puddle. Currently 39% of single-family dwellings hold a short-term rental license. The Chamber of Commerce represents that 400 licenses are inactive. Does anyone living on this island believe that activating an additional 400+ licenses will improve livability and quality of life? Active or not, Isle of Palms has granted over 1,750 short-term rental licenses, and one can reasonably expect a continuance over the near term.

The short-term rental market is characterized as “the goose that lays the golden egg.” For those unfamiliar with large populations of geese, it’s not just golden eggs that you will find left behind.

Randy Bell was a member of the Isle of Palms City Council from 2018 until 2022.