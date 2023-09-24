Unpacking the Mysterious Postcard

Today I received a postcard instructing me to “Be Curious.” It did prompt my curiosity: Who sent this anonymous postcard and what was their motive? My initial speculation is that it might be the handiwork of individuals or groups who stand to benefit from the proliferation of short-term rentals on our island.

It wouldn’t surprise me if it turns out to be connected to off-island business interests or members of our Chamber of Commerce, many of whom are closely associated with businesses profiting from the surge in STR properties. I’ve noticed that those most vocally opposing limits on STRs often are benefiting financially from the commercialization of our island. I am a long-time resident of the Isle of Palms who has been a top-producing real estate agent for much of the past decade. My experience as well as my love for IOP has led me to unequivocally support caps on the number of STR licenses. Let’s delve into the statements on this enigmatic postcard:

“Eroding tax revenues”

This is patently false. The proposed cap does not reduce the number of STRs from our current all-time high. The notion that tax revenues will diminish is nonsensical.

“Folly Beach property values plummeting”

There is no data to support this claim. Property values can appear to fluctuate based on individual high or low-priced sales. There are numerous one-month “snapshots” in the past seven months during which a person could claim that “Folly Beach property values have skyrocketed.” When assessed over time, residential property values in Folly Beach have actually increased by over 30% since the cap was implemented in February.

“Secure your family’s future”

Looking at Sullivan’s Island, we can see that property values have risen at a more rapid rate than on our unrestricted island. Is this connected to the fact that Sullivan’s implemented caps over two decades ago? If so, I have every reason to believe my property value will follow a similar trajectory.

“Protect your property rights”

A STR cap serves as a safeguard for property rights, allowing residents to enjoy the tranquility of their homes without the disruption posed by excessive STRs. The proposed cap protects existing license holders while leaving room for full-time residents to obtain licenses now and in the future.

The only unequivocal truth on this mysterious postcard is its suggestion to“Be Curious.” Curiosity has led me to question its motives and prompted me to reiterate my unwavering support for sensible caps on short-term rentals. Vote yes on the Nov. 7 referendum and support candidates who are clearly representing residents.