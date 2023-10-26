Letter to the Editor: Vote yes to preserve IOP

Nov. 7 is our chance to preserve the residential quality of our IOP neighborhoods. Please vote yes for the referendum in order to maintain our current ratio of renters to residents. This will also bring us in line with rental policies in our surrounding communities. There will be no need for a tax increase. Existing licenses will not be taken away. We simply need to maintain a balance.

Don’t be alarmed by letters from anonymous Realtors. Home prices on Folly Beach are not decreasing. Just ask a permanent Folly resident. Neighborhoods increase home values.

There are four residents running for City Council who support our referendum. They are engaged and willing to listen to residents. They are Scott Pierce, Brian Duffy, Elizabeth Campsen, and Tim Ahmuty. Please vote for these candidates and the referendum, so that our City Council will represent the residents who live here, not outside investment interests.

Georgia Roane

Isle of Palms