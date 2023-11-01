4 Easy Ways to Help the Environment During Oyster Season

Oyster roasts are a fun tradition with a rich history. Keep the party going for years to come by taking a few moments to support the local ecosystem. Here are four ways to protect South Carolina's unique coastal environment while you're sipping beer, slurping oysters, and celebrating life in the Lowcountry. Cheers to that!

1.) Roast responsibly

Recycle the shells from your oyster roast to help the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) build new reefs. Experts estimate that less than 25 percent of oysters are currently recycled, so your contributions can make a big difference when it comes to habitat restoration projects. Find recycling bin locations on this map; we recommend the Mount Pleasant Recycling Center. (Reach out if your event will have more than 20 bushels of oysters; the SCDNR can provide a bin and pick up your shells. Call 843-953-1367.)

× Expand SCDNR staff image. Oyster shell recycling.

2.) Dine out

Support local restaurants that participate in the SCDNR's recycling program. The Long Island Cafe and the Boathouse on Isle of Palms recycle year-round, while many others* participate seasonally. The Windjammer hosts numerous oyster roasts, which provide a significant amount of oyster shells to habitat restoration projects. It doesn't get much easier or more fun than enjoying sustainable seafood and listening to live music with friends.

3.) Buy a license

Whether or not you intend to use it, a $15 (annual) Saltwater Fishing License funds a variety of SCDNR programs, including the oyster reef restoration program. A healthy oyster reef can support 120 different species, so paying for a permit helps ensure that South Carolina's ecosystem can support a variety of wildlife. After all, you can't catch a fish if there's nothing swimming in the water.

× Expand Oyster Reef

4.) Volunteer

If feasting and fishing aren't enough of a challenge, get your hands dirty and experience the thrill of building a sustainable future for South Carolina. This year, the SCDNR's SCORE program volunteers helped plant 34,000 bushels of recycled oyster shells. In less time than it takes to earn a college degree, those sites will develop into fully functional reefs. That volunteering experience looks good on a resume too.

-----

*As of press time, this is the complete list of restaurants and caterers on Sullivan's Island and Isle of Palms that partner with the SCDNR to recycle shells either seasonally or year-round: Islander 71, Boathouse, Sullivan's Fish Camp, Lawrence's, Long Island Cafe, Windjammer, and Simmons Seafood.