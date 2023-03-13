Are these the most breathtaking photos of sea turtles you've ever seen?

× 1 of 6 Expand Photos copyrighted by Photographer Michael Barnett. IG: @TheMilkyWayChaser × 2 of 6 Expand Photos copyrighted by Photographer Michael Barnett. IG: @TheMilkyWayChaser × 3 of 6 Expand Photos copyrighted by Photographer Michael Barnett. IG: @TheMilkyWayChaser × 4 of 6 Expand Photos copyrighted by Photographer Michael Barnett. IG: @TheMilkyWayChaser × 5 of 6 Expand Photos copyrighted by Photographer Michael Barnett. IG: @TheMilkyWayChaser × 6 of 6 Expand SI sea turtle loggerhead island eye news Photos copyrighted by Photographer Michael Barnett. IG: @TheMilkyWayChaser Prev Next

Op-Ed from sea turtle conservator and professional wildlife photographer, Michael Barnett:

I captured these baby loggerhead sea turtles on Sullivan's Island. The photos I take are typically only given to MUSC children's hospital. I take them mostly for the local kids who are facing an unbelievably challenging fight for survival - in the same way baby sea turtles have to face seemingly insurmountable odds to survive. Baby turtles do it fearlessly and that’s the message I hope my images convey. Courage to fight and never give up - it’s a message that I think the kids relate to when they see those photos and they know more about the sea turtles' journey.

I was born in Charleston in 1982 and have lived here almost all of my life. I have always spent an abnormal amount of time outdoors. In fact, until I went to Clemson, I spent most of my time surfing. My relationship with and appreciation for marine animals and sea birds in the area comes from all that time spent in the water.

I have traveled all over the world to photograph Sea Turtles, sharks, seals, and Whales. I have swum with sea turtles in the Atlantic, Pacific, And Indian Oceans and many seas. Perspective is something that is shaped by life experiences and traveling from such a young age certainly shape mine.

I love the Lowcountry of South Carolina, and I think, like most people who are from the area, it has been tough to see the change in the growth. People all over the world can relate to this feeling of watching their homes change.

One of the more unique things about our state is that all the beaches are public - the land is owned by the state. The use of and the access to our beaches is protected by the state constitution and fortunately, as it turns out, most of the roads on our barrier islands are also state roads, and are owned by the citizens of the state of South Carolina. Public parking should not be reduced the way it has been since 2015. There is an ongoing lawsuit that seeks to protect our barrier islands from eliminating parking or implementing residential-only parking on state owned property. I will support this lawsuit and the mission of the Charleston beach foundation and I will do everything in my power and within my control to see that all the parking spaces that have been eliminated since 2015 are returned on Isle of Palms, Sullivan‘s Island, and Folly Beach. And a kind reminder to all the citizens of these barrier islands, it is illegal to plant trees or place any other obstructions in the SCDOT right of way. You are liable for anything you place in the right of way.

Our beaches, waterways, and wetland areas in South Carolina are breathtakingly beautiful, magical places. They should be open to all with unencumbered access. There are only a few thousand residents of the barrier islands and there are millions of non-residents living in this state. The islands can complain about traffic all they want, but ultimately, the residents of these islands have chosen to live there, and nothing gives them the right to block access to the beaches for everyone else, at least not in this state. I have lived on Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island twice. My parents even owned a beach house on isle of Palms for years - I know exactly how congested it can be on busy beach weekends, and I would never dream of eliminating public parking spaces.

If we plan to protect this planet, our local ecosystems, and the world's oceans, then we as a society have to give public access to the things we are asking everyone to help protect. Conservation cannot be successful if the greater population has no appreciation for what you were trying to conserve.