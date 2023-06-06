Do You Know Beach Etiquette?

Growing up in the beautiful Lowcountry of Beaufort, SC has had a significant impact on my values and behaviors. The southeastern coast of the United States, particularly South Carolina, embraces a culture of poise and etiquette. Charleston, often hailed as the friendliest city in the United States, embodies the deep-rooted hospitality ingrained in its culture. Even as an adult, I find myself quickly backpedaling with a "yes ma'am" or "yes sir" after saying "yeah" in conversation. "Please" and "thank you" come as automatic responses, and proper table manners, such as keeping elbows off the table, chewing with your mouth closed, and placing the napkin in your lap, are expected during dinner. While some may view these rules of Southern etiquette as nit-picky, each one holds importance. When applied correctly, southern hospitality fosters a community of respect: holding the door for others, offering your seat when needed, removing your hat when entering a building, and speaking to everyone with kindness. For those of us who have grown up in this environment, etiquette has become second nature and is expected within our community. In this guide, I will share some tips on beach etiquette to help promote a considerate and hospitable atmosphere.

Social Distancing on the Beach (Yes, please)

One of the greatest perks of living in Charleston is the ability to enjoy the beach almost year-round. During spring and summer, Charleston's beaches can become crowded with both visitors and locals. Whether you are one of five or 300 people on the beach, it is crucial to be mindful of where you choose to sit. Often, people are so excited to have arrived that they plop their belongings down in the first available space. However, it is important not to do this. If you see people already relaxing on the beach, find a spot that maintains a respectful distance. Sound travels on the beach, and various environmental factors, such as humidity, temperature, topography, and wind, can impact sound waves. Therefore, it is essential to be considerate of your seating location.

When finding yourself on a crowded beach, there are a few things you can do to be mindful. Make an effort to select a spot that does not obstruct or block someone's view of the water. Avoid sitting directly in front of, behind, or next to someone else. Sometimes, you may have to walk farther than you'd prefer from the beach access, but this is simply a part of life in this area.

Beach-bound Adventures: Navigating Traffic

Charleston, SC, is renowned for its historical preservation and charm, where time seems to move more slowly in the Lowcountry. Keep this in mind as you drive to the beach, aiming to make every second of your beach day enjoyable, even if it includes traffic. Roll down your windows and breathe in the salty marsh air as you drive over the causeways. Keep an eye out for dolphins as you cross bridges. Take a deep breath and remember that the person in front of you is also trying to have a pleasant day at the beach.

While a small percentage of beachgoers can avoid the parking nightmare due to living on the water or being within walking distance of the beach, the remaining population unfortunately has to deal with the challenge of finding parking for their cars or golf carts.

At each beach access point, designated parking spaces are available for cars and golf carts. If the spaces closest to the access point are occupied, visitors are allowed to park on the side of any road not marked with a "No Parking" sign. However, to park legally, vehicles must have all four tires off the road. If you have to park several blocks away from the beach access, consider dropping off your beach gear and friends at the access point. This way, you can save yourself and your companions from having to carry your beach gear for an extended distance.

Sands of Consideration: Mind the Wind and Spare Others the Sandstorm

To be a considerate beachgoer, check the direction of the wind before making any significant movements, such as shaking out your towels or setting up your chairs. It is as crucial to mind the wind direction when packing up as it is when setting up your beach area. This ensures that those around you won't receive an unpleasant wave of prickly sand in their faces.

When you are a safe distance from others, observe your surroundings, and then proceed to shake your towel. No one enjoys having sand blown into their face. You can easily check the wind direction by turning your head until you are facing into the wind or by putting a wet finger in the air.

Sand-Free Secrets: Keep the Beach Where It Belongs with Baby Powder and Blankets

The remnants of sand in your shoes, clothes, and car serve as constant reminders of your time at the beach. Sand is an unavoidable part of the beach experience. After nearly a quarter of a century of going to the beach, I have learned through trial and error the best ways to reduce the amount of sand that enters your vehicle.

To minimize the amount of Charleston coast entering your car as you leave the beach, sprinkle baby powder on your feet. Keep a bottle of baby powder in your car, and before getting in, sprinkle it on your feet or hands. This simple act helps remove sand and keeps you clean.

To preserve the interior of your car, bring retired towels or blankets with you to the beach. Place an old blanket or towel on the seats and/or floor, saving you hours of vacuuming. It also makes the car ride more enjoyable.

Conclusion

The Southern culture of manners is second nature to many of us, as we are conscious of those around us. A significant part of this etiquette stems from our local environment—the Lowcountry landscape, with its beautiful marshes, sandy maritime forests, and calming coastlines. It is no surprise that our magnificent city attracts seven million tourists each year, with an average of 30 people moving to Charleston daily. While it is essential to respect each person's traditions, cultures, and beliefs, assimilating into the local landscape, particularly the coast and beach, can be challenging. Whether you are a new resident or a visitor staying for a week, this guide serves as a reference on how to be a considerate and hospitable beachgoer.