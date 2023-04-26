Earth Day at the Battery Gadsden Cultural Center

× 1 of 6 Expand × 2 of 6 Expand × 3 of 6 Expand × 4 of 6 Expand × 5 of 6 Expand × 6 of 6 Expand Migration Prev Next

On Saturday, April 22nd, the Lowcountry was hit by booming thunder and pouring rain that seemed to have been arranged by Mother Nature to kick off Earth Day with an early morning fireworks show. However, the weather turned fair and breezy, setting the stage for a successful event. As I arrived at the park in front of Poe Library, I could see volunteers and event sponsors bustling around, eagerly preparing for the Earth Day festivities. SI For All hosted its first annual Earth Day Village in partnership with the Sullivan’s Island Bird Banding Station, Poe Library, The Island Turtle Team, and the Sullivan’s Island Community Garden. Lucky Dog Publishing, e e fava architects, and First Capital Bank generously sponsored this family-friendly event.

Sullivan's Island is a 3.8-mile-long barrier island situated in the outer coastal plain of South Carolina. Barrier islands are unique because they are broad, lengthy islands that form parallel to the shore, created as waves repeatedly deposit sand and sediment to the coastline. The landscape and coastline of these islands continuously change, as evidenced by the tiny grains of sand that blow across the coast on windy days. In fact, the landscape around us is constantly shifting with each wave and gust of wind.

Barrier islands are typically found on passive tectonic plate margins and flat coastal terrains. Sullivan's Island, taking about 5,000 years to form, is a relatively new island. It is our community's responsibility to protect and maintain these ecosystems. Fortunately, the residential beach of Sullivan's Island is accumulating more land as the sand deposits shift. Barrier islands provide natural defenses for coastal communities, ecosystems, and local wildlife; the beach dunes and marsh grass help to reduce storm surges and flooding.

While Sullivan's Island is primarily known for its breathtaking beaches, it is also one of the most biodiverse ecosystems in Charleston. It contains coastal marine, maritime forest, and estuarine ecosystems. The Sullivan's Island Earth Day Celebration provided locals and visitors with the opportunity to learn about our local environment through experiential activities. Children and adults participated in nature-themed activities such as Lowcountry trivia, face-painting, timed-puzzle competitions, and art projects.

At the Poe Library, author Pamela Brownstein, author of the Low-Ku: Haikus of the Lowcountry, shared her creative writing journey and taught the children about Haikus and the Lowcountry environment. Each child had the chance to write a nature-inspired haiku and illustrate their work with thumbprint art. Outside the Edgar Allan Poe Library was the Monarch Butterfly Art Exhibit in Migration.

Migration Installation on Sullivan's Island

Migration is a monarch butterfly habitat nested on the tree line behind the Sullivan’s Island Community Garden. Avery McMurty, a Sullivan’s Island Local, created and takes care of this beautiful monarch habitat. McMurty goes into her local environment to collect caterpillars and then relocate them to the Migration where they remain until they reach adulthood.

Alternatively, a short walk away from the Poe Library, at Station 16, the Sullivan's Island Bird Banding Station kicked off the first of several bird banding demonstrations during the Earth Day celebration. Biologist Sarah Harper led a group of enthusiastic participants through the woods to demonstrate bird banding. Carrying two tall, slender black poles connected by a net, Harper carefully positioned them at the opening where the group was standing. The net was designed to gently stop a bird mid-flight, holding it in the pocket of the net until a bander could place it in a small cloth bag.

Bird Banding Demonstration Table

At the bird banding demonstration table, a volunteer presented Harper with a tan, cotton bag containing a healthy Gray Catbird (GRCB). These birds use the Sullivan's Island ecosystem as a stopover during their migration up north. Harper taught the audience how to age a bird using its features, showing them how the lining of the GRCB's beak and eyes darken as it ages. As the GRCB matures, it molts all of its feathers, with this particular GRCB's feather pattern indicating it was an adult.

Meanwhile, just a short walk away, the Sullivan’s Island for All Nature Walk had begun their medicinal plant tour. April Punsalan, a botanist, biologist, and herbalist, led the group through the maritime forest, stopping occasionally to educate tourists on native plants such as the Carolina Willow. This deciduous tree is a natural pain reliever, as the willow leaf can be dried and turned into tea. For centuries, Native Americans have used Carolina Willow leaves for pain relief, and they traditionally placed these leaves in the soles of their moccasins before embarking on long journeys. The plant contains salicylic acid, which is commonly used in popular skin or acne products. By learning more about our local ecosystems, the wildlife that inhabits them, and their history, we can also help conserve them for future generations.

Sullivan’s Island has established a community dedicated to ecological preservation and resilience, demonstrated by the numerous organizations, volunteers, and sponsors who contributed to the first annual Sullivan’s Island Earth Day event. This celebration was a joyous and educational occasion, with people of all ages gathering at the Poe Library to show their support for Lowcountry Earth Week and learn more about the remarkable biodiversity of our local ecosystems.