Help us Name our Sea Turtle for a Chance to Win a Grand Prize!

Charleston Coffee Roasters adds to its line-up of fresh, slow-roasted coffees at most Harris Teeter locations, with two unique blends that give back to coastal conservation:

Aquarium Blend – an organic medium roast of Peruvian and Honduran beans slow roasted to a creamy profile, resulting in a well-balanced coffee with a smooth finish that’s sweet and citrusy.

Beach House Blend – an organic dark roast of Colombian French, Sumatran, and Mexican beans that has a rich, smooth profile, bold taste and strong finish.

This community effort is spearheaded by friends and longtime Charleston residents Mary Alice Monroe – the New York Times bestselling author of nearly 30 books with more than 8 million copies in print worldwide – and Lowell D. Grosse – Founder and President of Charleston Coffee Roasters.

Charleston Coffee Roasters has been committed to supporting the efforts of the South Carolina Aquarium through their business. They are the lead sponsor of the Nutritional Care Program at the South Carolina Aquarium, which supplies more than 200 pounds of food daily for nearly 5,000 resident animals and sea turtles undergoing rehabilitation in the Sea Turtle Care Center™.

“We developed Aquarium Blend to celebrate our partnership with the South Carolina Aquarium because their conservation efforts are very important to us and the community at large,” said Grosse. “We are thrilled that Harris Teeter is expanding distribution of these unique coffees to stores across North and South Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, Georgia, Florida, and Washington, D.C.”

Monroe commented, “My readers generously embrace my devotion to the environment and animal conservation, which are hallmarks of many of my novels. With Beach House Blend, my fans can now enjoy one of my culinary passions – coffee. I am honored to support Lowell’s vision of giving back to my beloved Aquarium and its Sea Turtle Care Center through Charleston Coffee Roasters. That’s one powerful cup of coffee!”

Help us Name our Sea Turtle for a Chance to Win a Grand Prize!

Now that Jo The Sea Turtle is healthy and released back into the wild, it’s time to name our next sea turtle being cared for at the South Carolina Aquarium! One lucky winner will receive:

2 Bags of Aquarium Blend

2 Bags of Beach House Blend

4 Tickets to The South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston, S.C.

7 books from the Beach House Series by Mary Alice Monroe – the complete set!

Enter the giveaway in 3 easy steps:

Visit www.charlestoncoffeeroasters.com/name-our-turtle Enter a valid email address. Enter one sea turtle name suggestion.

One lucky winner will be announced later in the spring.

About Charleston Coffee Roasters:

Founded by veteran coffee importer Lowell Grosse in 2005, Charleston Coffee Roasters creates a craft coffee experience as rich in flavor and character as Charleston itself. Within the company’s Charleston facility, each coffee bean is slow roasted in small batches by master roasters, with constant “cupping” to ensure quality. The company proves its dedication to helping the community and the ecosystem, by purchasing certified, sustainably grown coffees from farmers who take care of their workers and the environment; and by actively supporting Charleston charities and organizations. Charleston Coffee Roasters is also the lead sponsor of the Nutritional Care Program at the South Carolina Aquarium, and is an advocate for the conservation of sea turtles, which are the inspiration for the Charleston Coffee Roasters “turtle bean” logo. Learn more at www.charlestoncoffeeroasters.com.

About Mary Alice Monroe:

Mary Alice Monroe is the New York Times bestselling author of nearly 30 books, including the bestselling The Beach House series, for which the coffee was named. The Beach House is now a Hallmark Hall of Fame movie. Monroe has received numerous awards, including being inducted into the South Carolina Academy of Authors Hall of Fame. An active conservationist, she lives on a barrier island in Charleston, S.C. www.maryalicemonroe.com

About the South Carolina Aquarium:

The South Carolina Aquarium, Charleston's No.1 family attraction, is home to more than 5,000 animals, from river otters and sharks to sea turtles and shorebirds and represents the rich biodiversity of our state — from the mountains to the sea. Visitors can also get an inside look at the Sea Turtle Care Center™, a working hospital dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and release of sick and injured sea turtles. While fulfilling its mission to promote education, conservation, and an exceptional visitor experience, the Aquarium also presents sweeping views of the Charleston Harbor along with interactive exhibits and programs for visitors of all ages.

The South Carolina Aquarium is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The Aquarium is open daily from 9 a.m.–5 p.m., with the last entry at 3:30 p.m. The Aquarium is open seven days a week with the exception of Thanksgiving Day, December 25 and a half day on December 24 (open 9 a.m.–noon). Annual Aquarium membership with unlimited visits starts at $99. For more information, call (843) 577-FISH (3474) or visit scaquarium.org.