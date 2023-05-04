Banded Together for Earth Day

The clouds momentarily vanished, allowing the sunshine to shine down as I strolled from the Earth Day Village in front of Poe Library to Station 16 on Sullivan's Island. I was headed to Sullivan's Island's first annual Earth Day Bird Banding Station. A group of approximately 12 visitors had gathered at the entrance of the trail, canopied by forest trees, eagerly waiting for the bird banding events to begin.

The Sullivan's Island Bird Banding Station belongs to Carolina Avian Research and Education (C.A.R.E.), a non-profit organization that provides sanctuary to birds with special needs. Rare and endangered birds are brought from all over the world to be studied and bred in this sanctuary, and the scientific research and findings are shared with other avian facilities.

Bird Banding tool kit at the Sullivan's Island first annual Bird Banding Earth Day demonstration

Sullivan's Island Bird Banding is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that operates the long-term monitoring station on protected land, which studies migratory birds. Many birds use our island as an overwintering ground, breeding ground, or migration stopover location. Earth Day allowed the local community to observe and participate in the vital scientific research being performed on Sullivan's Island.

Sarah Harper checking the feather patterns on a Graycat bird, holding the GRCA in a bander's grip

Sarah Harper is the director of Sullivan's Island Bird Banding Station. She has operated the station since 2020 under her federal bird banding permit and is also the president of the non-profit. Harper received her Bachelor's in Biology from the College of Charleston and her Master's in Biology from the Citadel. She began bird banding on Sullivan's Island as a teenager, volunteering with Will Post for the Charleston Museum's Bird Banding activities at Dill Plantation. Bird banding is a popular monitoring technique commonly utilized by researchers and conservationists in the field of ornithology. It is most commonly used to capture, measure, and mark wild birds, providing scientists with population demographics, population density, productivity, and survival rates. The three main steps in this research are setup, banding, and data collection.

At Sullivan's Islands' First Annual Earth Day, a select number of visitors were allowed to observe and assist in a bird banding demonstration. To reach the demonstration, I was led off the wooden boardwalk, climbed over a bench, and found myself on a sandy path in the maritime forest; the group ahead was gathered in a small clearing. The first step in the bird banding process is to set up the mist net; the location of these study sites can change daily.

Mist Net set up in the Maritime Forest

Mist nets create an almost invisible barrier and are commonly used to capture birds in flight. The group was able to learn through observation how to properly set the mist net by spacing out the loops. The mist net Harper used had four pockets and five loops and was a 12m and a 9m nylon mist nest with a 30mm mesh.

As a bird gently hits the net, it becomes entangled in the net pocket where it safely stays until a bird bander or volunteer extracts it. Each bird is placed in a soft cloth bag to reduce stress, and then it is brought back to the bird banding table. Each bird banding kit comes with a list of species and their coordinating band size to help ensure the correct collection of data.

As Harper was demonstrating how to properly use a bander's grip on a stuffed bird, one of the Earth Day volunteers excitedly approached the group carrying a small cloth bag. She happily announced that we were going to have a special Earth Day bird banding demonstration featuring a genuine bird. The already enthusiastic group was exuberant!

Sarah Harper demonstrating how to properly assemble a mist net

Harper quickly identified the bird as a Graycat Bird, coded as GRCA, which is a migratory species using Sullivan's Island as a rest stop during its journey. Each bird is banded with a unique aluminum alloy band of a specific size for its species, and additional information such as the mist net number and the date and time of banding is collected for data analysis. The collected data is sent to the Federal database and includes information on feather molt, brood patch, and fat storage, which can be used to track population demographics and measure the health of bird species.

During the demonstration, Harper used a fat scale to determine the GRCA's health, which received a high score of five indicating it was a healthy bird with ample fat storage. The Sullivan's Island Bird Banding Station (SIBBS) provides a unique opportunity for visitors to learn about scientific research in their local community and observe firsthand the critical work being done to protect and conserve bird populations.

With over 80 identified bird species in the Sullivan's Island maritime forest, the area is a vital national birding station and a crucial site for collecting data on migrant stopover ecology. Many neotropical migrant species use the coast to rest and refuel during their annual journey, making the biodiverse ecosystems of Sullivan's Island a critical nesting habitat for keystone and other bird species. To learn more about bird species recently migrated through Sullivan's Island, check out some of Sarah Harper's articles.