Beat The Summertime Heat By Starting Early Or Finishing Late

Fishing has been very active so far this summer, and anglers can expect it to stay the same through August. It will be important to get out early or stay out late to beat the heat. It will not only be more comfortable to fish during these times, but also high temperatures in the afternoons can put the fish down.

It’s hard to find a more effective setup than the popping cork. You can catch so many different types of fish: redfish, trout, flounder, ladyfish, shark. Try using a weighted popping cork to increase the distance of your cast. I attach an 18-inch to 24-inch fluorocarbon leader from the cork to a size 1 circle hook. Shrimp, mud minnows and artificial shrimp all work well as bait.

When you are starting early, top water is a fantastic option for trout. Do your best to get to your spot just as it is becoming daylight. Fish strike top-water lures based on the commotion they make on the surface as they can’t discern that the lure isn’t a real struggling baitfish. These lures will catch redfish as well. Heddon’s Super Spook Jr. lures in silver mullet or chartreuse and black are the way to go.

Of all the species, the shark may be the most consistent of all during August. They certainly don’t seem to mind the heat. Menhaden are great bait, so bring your cast net along. Make sure you use enough weight to keep your bait stuck to the bottom. In the harbor and in the inlets, you may need to go as heavy as 4 to 6 ounces when the current rips.

See you on the water.

