Charleston County Parks Recruiting Summer Staff

Charleston County Parks is seeking candidates for a number of positions at various park sites this summer, including beach and water park lifeguards, camp counselors and park attendants.

These positions are great opportunities for teenagers – ages 14 and older – college students, teachers and retirees, who have the chance to make the most of the summer season while learning new skills, meeting new people, enjoying a fun work environment and spending time outdoors.

“Charleston County Parks is a great place to gain new skills that will help an individual in their career path. It’s a great place to work because there is so much job growth opportunity,” said Charleston County Parks Human Resources Coordinator Kristen Watson. “Plus, our different parks offer so much to see and do.”

In addition to a beautiful and fun work environment and competitive pay, employees receive many great benefits, including free admission to all Charleston County Parks and facilities – including the beaches and waterparks; free admission to many special events; discounts on food and gift shop items; free pedal boat and bike rentals; free beach chair and umbrella rentals; and an employee ID that offers free admission to more than 25 local attractions in the Charleston area.

The park attendant role is a wonderful entry-level position that can help open additional doors for those who are not yet old enough for other jobs. Parks hiring for park attendants include Folly Beach Pier and County Park; Isle of Palms County Park; James Island County Park and Splash Zone Water Park; Kiawah Beachwalker Park; McLeod Plantation Historic Site; Mount Pleasant Palmetto Islands County Park and Splash Island Water Park; Mount Pleasant Pier; North Charleston Wannamaker County Park and Whirlin’ Waters; and West County Aquatic Center.

Charleston County Parks’ award-winning ocean rescue lifesaving team is seeking candidates 16 and older. Making a difference every day, ocean rescue lifeguards are employed at beach park locations on Folly Beach, Isle of Palms and Kiawah Island. Water park and pool lifeguards are being hired at Splash Island in Mount Pleasant, Splash Zone on James Island, Whirlin’ Waters in North Charleston and the West County Aquatic Center in Hollywood. Charleston County Parks has been a United States Lifesaving Association Advanced Certified Lifeguard Agency since 1994 and an Advanced Certified Agency since 2018. Ocean rescue lifeguards are certified to the level of a South Carolina Department of Transportation emergency medical responder or higher. Interested applicants must pass physical tests that include swimming and running. All training is provided in-house. Lifeguard training and certifications are great steps toward many career paths, including medical fields.

“Our staff are great mentors who designed a great training program that coaches interested candidates to prepare and be successful,” said Watson.

For more information or to apply for any CCPRC position, visit CCPRC.com/Employment.