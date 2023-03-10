Charleston to Host NCAA Selection Show Watch Party!

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The College of Charleston athletic department is pleased to welcome fans to TD Arena on Sunday, March 12, to watch the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Selection Show. Charleston, who defeated UNCW 63-58 on Tuesday night to earn the CAA automatic bid, takes a 31-3 record and 10-game winning streak into March Madness. This will be Charleston's first appearance in March Madness since 2018.

The event will feature player introductions and remarks from Pat Kelsey prior to the show beginning at 6:00 p.m. The first 500 fans will receive a commemorative championship poster and additional spirit items. Concessions will be available for purchase around the concourse. Fans can purchase championship gear here.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and TD Arena's Clear Bag Policy will be in place. All fans must enter through the main doors to TD Arena on Meeting Street.