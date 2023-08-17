Classes At The Recreation Center Will Keep You Moving

× Expand Isle Of Palms Recreation Department

The Isle Of Palms Recreation Department extends a heartfelt goodbye to Angela Reinhardt, who has been teaching in the Department for 13 years. Her classes “always challenged us, pushed us and encouraged us,” said Tee Johannes, who saw Angela three times a week, “which is more than I see my own family,” Jonannes said.

Angela was a friend as well as a special fitness teacher and established a reputation among her students to “make sure our exercises were done safely and effectively,” Mary Pringle mentioned. “Her classes were unique, different and enjoyable, and her quirky personality and sense of humor will be missed.”

Transitions are tricky, but Assistant Director Tammy Cox has lined up a series of classes sure to keep everyone moving. There are big shoes to fill, but the plan is to keep on walking. Each 60-minute class starts at 8:30 a.m., welcoming new challenges for those who are ready. Here’s the new lineup:

• Monday - Move It with Paige Hauff will replace CORE. This class is a high-intensity cardio workout with a side of strength and stability.

• Tuesday - Coach Doug Gordon continues his commitment to encourage functional movement with his Core & More. He will also continue his RXFIT, which will be offered at 9:30 a.m., with his unique mobile gym.

• Thursday - Kathy Berry will combine yoga with pilates. Yogalates will focus on core stabilization and muscular balance through isometric movements.

• Friday - Paige Hauff leads an additional class. Strength Interval is an added bonus for total body strengthening, with integrating weights, bands, balls and more.

Feel free to sign up online at IOP.net/Recreation, and walk-ins are always welcome. You can pay by class or by month. Grab your shoes and get moving. See you at the Rec.