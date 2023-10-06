Come Experience the Annular Solar Eclipse at Fort Moultrie

The Annular solar eclipse will be visible from Charleston beginning roughly at noon on October 14, 2023. At 1:00 pm a ranger guided talk and viewing of the eclipse will take place at the Fort Moultrie Visitor Center. There is a $10.00 Fort Moultrie site fee per adult and children 15 years old and under are free.

This is the first eclipse to happen in the area since the total eclipse of 2017. The Annular solar eclipse will cross North, Central, and South America. Safety glasses will be provided to safely view the eclipse. The program will focus on how eclipses happen and will explore technological advances that have helped people to better understand them. The program will end after the eclipse reaches its maximum coverage of 44% for the Charleston area.

Fort Moultrie is located at 1214 Middle Street on Sullivan’s Island. The park represents the history of static seacoast defense in the United States, from the American Revolution to the end of World War II. The fort is open daily, and an entrance fee is normally charged.

For further event information call 843-883-3123

Additional information about Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park can be obtained at www.nps.gov/fosu or follow us on the parks Facebook page.