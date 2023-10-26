Coyotes aren’t an issue yet on Isle of Palms

Sullivan’s Islanders and their pets have had to deal with at least a dozen incidents involving coyotes in recent months, but the problem apparently hasn’t crossed over Breach Inlet onto the Isle of Palms.

Nevertheless, the IOP Police Department is cautioning local residents that as the fall and winter seasons approach, “Coyotes will be seen more than usual since they do not hibernate in the colder seasons like other animals.”

“We don’t see any issues, but people find them scary, especially hearing about Sullivan’s Island,” IOP Animal Control Officer Ryan Warren commented. “We’re just trying to educate

ACO Ryan Warren

people on how to co-exist with coyotes and keep them off your property – let them do their thing so we can do our own things.”

According to IOP Police Department Public Information Officer Matthew Storen, there have been 36 coyote sightings on the island this year. He said dead animals, mainly cats, have been discovered on IOP but that there’s no proof that these animals were killed by coyotes.

“Although coyotes prey on animals such as rabbits and cats, none of these incidents have been proven to be done by a coyote,” he explained.

He pointed out that if you encounter a coyote, the best way to deal with the situation is to make loud noises by clapping your hands or yelling. He pointed out that a good way to keep coyotes from searching for food on your property is to keep your trash secure. He added that you should keep your cats indoors and lift small pets or children off the ground if a coyote approaches.

Warren said coyotes have been sighted throughout the Isle of Palms, and that with the summertime tourists gone and fewer people on the island, all wildlife, including coyotes, will be more active.

“We encourage everyone to continue reporting coyote sightings as they are valuable in tracking the island’s population,” Storen said, adding that Warren can be reached at 843-886-6522 or rwarren@iop.net.

In one incident on Sullivan’s Island, a coyote attacked and dragged into the Maritime Forest a terrier mix who had been walking with a woman near Station 26